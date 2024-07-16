Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: 5 Warkaris Killed, 42 Injured As Bus Ferrying Pilgrims Hits Tractor Near Panvel

At least five persons were killed and 42 others injured when a bus carrying pilgrims hit a tractor on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, police said on Tuesday.

They said the bus was ferrying 54 'warkaris' (devotees of Lord Vitthal) from their hometown Dombivli in Thane district near of Maharashtra to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations.

Visuals From Accident Site

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Atleast five people lost their lives and several got injured after the bus they were travelling in plunged into a ditch on Mumbai-Pune expressway.



“The incident occurred last night at around 1 am on Mumbai-Pune Express Highway. Around 84 people were… pic.twitter.com/KzZiODOuzy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2024

The accident took place at around midnight near Panvel in Navi Mumbai, an official said. While on the expressway, the speeding bus hit the tractor. Three passengers from the bus and two from the tractor were killed, DCP Vivek Pansare said, adding that a woman was among the deceased.

Also Read | Mumbai: 4 Killed, Several Injured After Bus Falls Into Ditch On Mumbai Express Highway (Watch Video).

After hitting the tractor, the bus rammed into an expressway barricade and fell into a 20-foot-deep gorge, the official said. The injured pilgrims were rushed to a private hospital for treatment. Seven of them were in serious condition, he said.

Ashadhi Ekadashi will be celebrated on Wednesday. Lakhs of warkaris undertake the pilgrimage every year to Pandharpur, where they converge on the Ashadhi Ekadashi from all parts of Maharashtra.