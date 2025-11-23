Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: High-Speed Crash Claims Two Lives, Four Hospitalised Near Kamshet

A horrific accident occurred on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway early Sunday morning. A truck travelling from Pune towards Mumbai reportedly went out of control, crossed the road barrier and entered the opposite lane meant for vehicles heading from Mumbai to Pune. It then crashed head-on into an oncoming car with massive force, causing the truck to overturn near the front section of the car and completely crush it. Two people died on the spot in this brutal collision, while four others were injured. One of the passengers in the Mumbai-to-Pune car lost his life instantly and the remaining occupants suffered serious injuries.

Rescue operations were launched immediately after the accident. The critically injured passengers were shifted to Pavana Hospital near Somatane Phata, where medical treatment is underway. The accident took place around 4 AM near Kamshet on the Pune lane in front of the Taje petrol pump at kilometre marker 68 on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway. Due to the crash, traffic movement came to a halt for nearly one and a half hours, creating a 10-kilometre-long queue of vehicles on the Mumbai-to-Pune route. The expressway was reopened only after the wrecked truck and car were moved to the roadside.

Highway police conducted a spot inspection and initiated further investigation to determine the cause of the crash. Preliminary findings suggest that the accident occurred after the truck driver lost control, which led to the vehicle breaching the divider and colliding head-on with the car coming from the opposite direction. Authorities are now examining whether the mishap was the result of driver negligence, speeding, or a mechanical failure. More details are expected as the investigation continues and statements from the injured are recorded.