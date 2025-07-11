Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: MSRTC Bus Driver Killed, 9 Injured After Crash With Container Truck Near Lonavla

A fatal collision took place around 3 am on Thursday on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway near the Lonavla exit, where a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus heading to Mumbai crashed into a container truck. The impact led to the tragic death of the 38-year-old bus driver and left nine passengers injured. The deceased has been identified as Irshad Shaikh, a resident of Beed district. At the time of the accident, the bus was transporting 33 passengers. Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene, and the injured were given immediate medical assistance.

Out of the nine injured individuals, three have been admitted to a private hospital in Somatne Phata for further medical care, according to a report by the Times of India. The Lonavla city police have filed a case of accidental death in connection with the crash. A police officer stated that the bus conductor, Sagar Gund, who is also from Beed, is among those hurt. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, and efforts are being made to ensure the safety and well-being of the other passengers involved in the incident.

In a separate heartbreaking accident on the Nashik-Mumbai highway resulted in the death of four devotees returning from Guru Purnima festivities, including three unmarried siblings from Mumbai. The tragedy took place around 1 PM on Thursday in the Munde village region. The victims were identified as Nityanand Sawant (62), Vidya Sawant (65), and Veena Sawant (68), all residents of Andheri, along with their driver Dattaram, also from Mumbai. The group had visited the Baba Ramdas Samadhi Temple Ashram for the celebrations and were returning home when their Eeco car was struck by a container truck.

The collision led to the immediate arrest of the container truck driver, Surendra Kumar Verma, by Ghoti police. Initial reports indicate that the driver may have been intoxicated at the time of the incident. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash. The sudden loss of the Sawant siblings and their driver has sent shockwaves through their community, with many mourning the tragic end to what was meant to be a spiritual journey.