Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident Update: Woman Killed, 18 Injured as Speeding Trailer Hits At least 20 Vehicles

Tragic accident took place on busy Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khopoli on Saturday evening (July 26), where at least 15-20 Vehicles, mostly cars, collided with each other near the newly constructed tunnel. Initial reports stated that accident left many injured. However it is reported that major accident claimed one woman life and left 18 others injured.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the brakes of a container truck failed while coming down from Lonavala Khandala Ghat in the Mumbai-bound lane. The out-of-control container rammed multiple four-wheelers and goods vehicles ahead of it, causing a crash. Several cars were damaged.

Following the accident, long queues of traffic jams were reported on the route. Police are making necessary changes in the traffic system. Khopoli police and local emergency vehicles rushed to the spot. The expressway sees 150,000-200,000 vehicles daily. The accident happened on a weekend when tourists were heading to Lonavala for the monsoon and waterfalls, and Mumbai visitors were returning, likely causing heavy traffic.