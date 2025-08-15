Mumbai–Pune Expressway: Bumper-to-Bumper Jam Makes Vehicles Crawl for Hours on Independence Day Weekend (Watch Video)

The long Independence Day weekend has brought heavy traffic chaos to the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, a vital route linking Maharashtra’s financial capital with its cultural hub. With thousands of holidaymakers heading towards popular destinations like Lonavala and Khandala, traffic has been at a standstill in several stretches since late Tuesday night. Commuters have flooded X (formerly Twitter) with real-time updates, warnings, and even sarcastic remarks about the situation. Both directions of the expressway have witnessed bottlenecks, particularly near toll plazas and hilly sections. The combination of the national holiday and weekend getaway rush has created a gridlock that shows no signs of easing.

An X user posted on "Heavy traffic since yesterday night & midnight. Avoid the Mumbai–Pune expressway this weekend, long queues ahead."

Another user wrote, "Yesterday started from Panvel around 10.15pm and reached Pune at 1.45am today. We took a detour after Khalapur Toll to reach Lonavla via the old Mumbai–Pune Highway. Risky with constant drizzle and vehicles breaking down. Expressway would have been slower by 30–45 minutes."

A frustrated user posted, "Today is the best day to travel to Pune. If you want to spend maximum time in Lonavala."

"Mumbai–Pune Expressway: Pune to Mumbai side jammed between Lonavala and Khandala. Stuck in the same place from the last 15 minutes + maps is showing another 30 minutes of jam. This is the condition before the long weekend. Can't imagine what will happen tomorrow," another user stated.

Mumbai Pune expressway - pune to Mumbai side jammed between lonavala and khandala.



Stuck in the same place from last 15 + maps is showing another 30 mins of jam.

"Weekend exodus starts for Mumbaikars. Expect massive traffic congestion on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway. Plan properly before you leave. Check alternate routes," a user advised.

As the Independence Day long weekend continues, travellers are being advised to plan their journeys with caution, keep track of live traffic updates, and explore alternate routes to avoid the worst congestion. The Mumbai–Pune Expressway, despite being a six-lane high-speed corridor, is struggling to handle the surge of vehicles heading to and from popular hill stations. Authorities and seasoned commuters alike warn that the situation could worsen over the next couple of days, especially with return traffic expected on Sunday. For now, patience, preparedness, and flexibility appear to be the only ways to navigate the jammed expressway during this holiday rush.