Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Drivers Question ITMS After 6 Lakh Faulty E-Challans Issued

Under the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) implemented by the State Transport Department, a staggering 18.25 lakh (1.825 million) e-challans were issued on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway between July and December 2024. However, it has come to light through a Right to Information (RTI) request by transporter K.V. Shetty that 6.24 lakh of these challans were incorrectly issued. This revelation has led to growing skepticism among motorists and transporters regarding the effectiveness and accuracy of the ITMS. The system has been in use on the expressway since July 2024.

The project is being implemented by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) in collaboration with RTOs and highway police, under a public-private partnership model. With a budget exceeding Rs 100 crore, the Transport Department has contributed Rs 45 crore to the initiative. As part of ITMS, MSRDC has installed 40 gantries and hundreds of CCTV cameras along the expressway. E-challans are issued for 17 types of traffic rule violations, including overspeeding, not wearing seatbelts, lane cutting, driving on the wrong side, and mobile phone use while driving.

While the ITMS has reportedly helped reduce accidents on the expressway, the large number of incorrect challans - particularly for violations other than overspeeding - has raised concerns. Some of these erroneous challans have already been canceled.

Only 12% Fine Recovery

The ITMS generates traffic violation reports, which are verified by operators at the Command Control Center (CCC). Once validated, they are approved by RTO officials before the challans are finalized. Between July and December 2024, a total of 18.25 lakh e-challans were issued. Out of these, 6.24 lakh were canceled due to being wrongly issued. The remaining 12 lakh challans accounted for fines worth Rs 124.24 crore. However, by January 2025, only 12% of these fines had been successfully collected.