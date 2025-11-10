Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Update: Truck Catches Fire Near Adoshi Tunnel, Causes Vehicular Disruption

A truck carrying iron material on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway caught fire on Monday morning, November 10. The incident took place in Khandala near the Adoshi tunnel at around 10 am. Vehicular movement on the busiest highway between Mumbai and Pune was disrupted.

According to reports, the truck was travelling from Pune to Mumbai when the driver noticed smoke and immediately parked the vehicle side of the road. He managed to escape unhurt before the fire spread. Within moments, the flames engulfed the truck, completely burning down its front cabin.

After being alerted, highway police rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire within half an hour. As a safety measure, police temporarily closed the Mumbai-bound lane to avoid any untoward incidents, leading to a heavy traffic jam stretching about four to five kilometres.