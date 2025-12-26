Mumbai: Quick-Thinking Police Constable Saves Driver’s Life by Performing CPR

Mumbai: On duty police constable Deepali Mandale's quick thinking and timely action, saved driver’s life by performing CPR. This incident occurred on Monday (December 22) evening, around 7 PM, traffic moving from Chembur towards Antop Hill was stopped at Pooja Junction in Wadala.

On Monday Deepali Mandale noticed unusual activity in a car when a passenger suddenly moved towards the driver's seat. Initially thinking they were changing seats, she quickly realized the driver was having a heart attack and struggling to breathe. As the driver lost consciousness, Deepali acted instantly, pulling him from the car with the help of others. Drawing on her Traffic Training School experience, she calmly began administering CPR.

Within a short time, the driver showed signs of movement and regained consciousness. He was then immediately admitted to a nearby hospital. According to the doctors, the man's life was saved only because of the timely CPR administered by Deepali Mandale.

All India Radio Driver; Gratitude from the Administration

The driver was an employee of All India Radio, a Government of India office. A passenger in the car emailed the Mumbai Police Commissioner, thanking Deepali Mandale and praising her "courage and professional training" as a testament to the Mumbai Traffic Police's high-quality service. Mandale, who joined the police force in 2014 and works in the Wadala traffic division, humbly stated, "I didn't do anything extraordinary; I did what was necessary at the time. It was simply my duty."

What is CPR?

When a person's heart suddenly stops or they suffer a heart attack, the process of artificially maintaining blood circulation by applying pressure to the chest is called 'CPR'. Traffic police officers are given special training in this, which has benefited a family today.