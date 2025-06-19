Mumbai Railway Accident Update: Death Toll Reaches 5 As Injured Victim Dies During Treatment in Hospital

One of the tragic accident took place in local train on June 9 near Mumbra in which 4 people died while few injured and are currently under going the treatment in hospital. According to latest update amongst injured one more person died while taking treatment in hospital. The deceased person is identified as Anil more and he was admitted in Jupiter hospital in Thane for treatment after hospital.

Anil More, who was seriously injured in this accident, was initially admitted to a hospital in Kalwa. He was then shifted to Jupiter Hospital for surgery. He was fighting for his life for the past several days, but on June 19 he breathed his last. He used to come to Mumbai from Vashind in Thane to work. After his the death toll in Mumbai railway accident has increase from 4 to 5. The four who died include Engineer Saroj, IT engineer Mayur Shah from Thane, GRPF jawan Vicky Mukhadal and 28-year-old Rahul Gupta from Diva.

How did the accident happen?

Due to the huge crowd in the fast local going from Kasara to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, some passengers were hanging on the doors. At that time, while the local coming from the opposite direction was crossing, the passengers hanging in the doors of both the trains collided and an accident occurred. It was said that the incident took place around 9:30 in the morning. The injured patients there were immediately admitted to the hospital.

To prevent accidents, railway public relations officers announced the future installation of automatically closing doors on local trains, a concern previously voiced by Raj Thackeray regarding the difficulties faced by local passengers. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the government possesses a master plan to increase AC train fares without impacting others. The installation of doors in railway trains is in progress, and the government will implement measures to maintain air circulation, with the design already finalized.