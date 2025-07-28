Mumbai: Railway Police Recover 648 Stolen Mobile Phones Worth ₹1.11 Crore Under ‘Mission Mobile Hunt’

In a major breakthrough, the Government Railway Police's (GRP) recently launched campaign ‘Mission Mobile Hunt’ has yielded significant success in its initial phase, recovering as many as 648 stolen mobile phones valued at ₹1.11 crore. The recovered devices are being returned to their rightful owners.

The campaign was launched under the direction of Railway Police Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar in response to the rising number of mobile thefts occurring in the suburban railway network. Millions of commuters travel daily on Mumbai’s Central, Western, and Harbour suburban railway lines, where crowded trains have become hotspots for mobile snatchers.

Concerned by the growing sense of insecurity among passengers due to the frequent thefts of expensive smartphones, the Railway Police formed a special task force to trace and recover stolen devices. A total of eight teams—comprising five from police stations and three from the Railway Crime Branch—were constituted. These teams operated under the supervision of Divisional Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and included three officers and 39 personnel.

Launched in June 2025, the campaign has already resulted in the recovery of 648 mobile phones between June and July 2025. Of these, 554 phones were stolen within the Mumbai railway limits, while 131 phones were traced to other states.

In a symbolic gesture, a small ceremony was held at the Railway Police Headquarters in Ghatkopar, where 50 mobile phones were personally handed over to their original owners.

According to official data, 11,143 mobile phones were reported stolen from trains during 2024, averaging 950 per month or 30 per day. From January to May 2025, another 3,576 cases of mobile theft were registered, continuing the alarming trend with over 700 phones stolen monthly in the current year.

In one of the key operations during the mission, the Railway Crime Branch’s Team laid a trap at Byculla and arrested a suspect identified as Shyam Barnwal (36). A total of 49 mobile phones worth ₹20 lakh were recovered from his possession.

The Railway Police have stated that their efforts will continue in full force to curb mobile thefts and restore confidence among commuters.