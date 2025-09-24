Mumbai Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for September 27; High Tide Likely in Arabian Sea Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for September 27, as heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the weekend in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra. According to the weather department, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms at isolated locations. The temperature is likely between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius during this period.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) forecast, the city and its suburbs are expected to receive moderate rainfall with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph, thunderstorms and lightning. However, the weather on Thursday and Friday is likely to remain pleasant with cloudy skies.

🗓️ २४ सप्टेंबर २०२५



⛈️ ☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात आकाश साधारणतः ढगाळ राहील. काही ठिकाणी मध्यम स्वरुपाचा पाऊस पडेल. तसेच, काही ठिकाणी विजांच्या कडकडाटासह व मेघगर्जनेसह ३०-४० किमी प्रती तास वेगाने वारे वाहण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती -

दुपारी १:०२ वाजता - ४.०७ मीटर



ओहोटी -

— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 24, 2025

Mumbai High Tide Forecast

According to the BMC high tide forecast for Wednesday, a high tide is expected at 1:02 pm with waves rising to 4.07 meters in the Arabian Sea near the Mumbai coast. A low tide is scheduled for 7:04 p.m., when the sea level will drop to 0.63 meters. Another high tide at 1:35 am on September 25, with a height of 4.21 meters.

Crop Damage in Maharashtra Due to Heavy Rainfall

Meanwhile, the spell of heavy rains continues in the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district of Maharashtra. After nine revenue circles recorded excess rainfall on September 22, another 12 circles from three tehsils reported excess rainfall on September 23.

Crop damage assessment (panchanamas) is underway, and preliminary estimates suggest losses have already crossed 2 lakh hectares. Officials said that continuous rains are hampering the assessment process. In the past 10 days, crops have suffered large-scale damage across the district. Meanwhile, against the annual average rainfall of 581 mm, the district has so far received 696 mm, 119% of the average.

While speaking to media persons, MLA Vilas Bhumre said that when Eknath Shinde was chief minister, a government resolution had been issued to provide double compensation. "This year too, compensation should be given on the same basis. In Paithan tehsil, crops in almost every village have been destroyed. Across the district and Marathwada, thousands of villages have lost their entire Kharif season.