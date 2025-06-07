Mumbai Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for Next 3 Hours, Warns of Intense Rainfall and Gusty Winds

Mumbai has once again started receiving rain after a brief break across most parts of the state. A red alert has been issued for the next three hours in Mumbai and its suburban areas. The weather department has also forecast heavy rainfall for South Mumbai. Meanwhile, showers have already started in Navi Mumbai. This alert comes after a dry spell since June 2. Authorities have warned that the next three hours could bring intense rainfall in the region.

Raigad Continues to Receive Heavy Rain

Raigad district has been experiencing steady heavy rainfall on June 7. The India Meteorological Department has warned of intense showers with strong winds in the district. Areas like Alibaug and Murud have seen heavy downpours since morning. Waterlogging has been reported near Kolad on the Mumbai-Goa highway, causing difficulties for motorists.

Rainfall Expected in Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha

According to IMD Pune head K.S. Hosalikar, parts of Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha may witness increased rainfall on June 7. Thunderstorms and heavy downpours are expected in places like Baramati, Daund and Indapur in Pune district, as well as in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad.

The weather department has issued heavy rain alerts for several districts across Maharashtra. These include Palghar, Thane, Ratnagiri, Pune, Raigad, Nashik, Jalgaon, Buldhana, Amravati, Akola, Washim, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Hingoli, Parbhani, Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Dhule and Jalna.

Hinjawadi Turns Into Water Park After Rain Hits Pimpri Chinchwad

Heavy rain in Pimpri Chinchwad turned roads in Hinjawadi into water-logged zones. Water accumulated within minutes, sweeping away two-wheelers. Poor drainage cleaning before monsoon has caused major waterlogging in the IT park area. Locals said Hinjawadi now resembles a water park due to the situation.