Mumbai Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Thunderstorm, Rainfall Alert in City Till May 25; Orange Alert for Thane, Pune and Other Districts

Mumbai is bracing for another rain and thunderstorm alert after light showers at several places in the city and suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph as a low-pressure system is likely to form near the Konkan coast and the Arabian Sea by May 22.

The weather department also predicted rainfall and thunderstorms in several districts of Maharashtra, including Thane, Pune, Nashik, Raigad, and Latur, by issuing a yellow alert for these districts. "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and heavy spells of rain, gusty wind speed 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the district of South Konkan," said IMD in a post on X.

Also Read | Mumbai Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Lightning, and Gusty Winds Expected In the Next 3-4 Hours.

The Weather Bureau, based in Mumbai, said that cyclonic circulation is likely to form off the Konkan coast within the next 24 hours. A separate weather system is currently forming over the Bay of Bengal, near South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu, which will likely form a Cyclonic storm named 'Shakti'.

Cyclone Shakti is likely to land between May 24 and 29 in the coastal areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, causing heavy rainfall and rough weather conditions. The IMD has issued an alert for widespread rainfall in the state from May 19 to 25, with Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain.

Mumbai Santacruz observatory of IMD recorded maximum temperatures of 34.2 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 26.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, with humid weather and cloudy skies. The weather office predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in several regions of the state and issued an orange alert for areas including Nashik, Pune, Ahilyanagar, Kolhapur, and Satara districts of Maharashtra. The IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to be reported in Ratnagiri, and it will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The weather office has issued an orange alert for Thane, Pune, Nasik, Raigad, and Latur Districts. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and a red alert for Ahmednagar, Solapur, and Osmanabad districts due to the possibility of moderate thunderstorms with an intense spell of rain.