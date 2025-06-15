Mumbai Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for City and Orange for Thane, Palghar and Raigad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city and suburbs on Sunday, June 15. The weather department sounded a yellow alert for the country's economic capital and an orange alert for nearby districts, including Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, which are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Parts of Mumbai witness heavy rainfall with lightning during the interviewing night of Saturday and Sunday. As per the data reported by the civic officials, the city received 31 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 21 mm and 20 mm rainfall, respectively. However, no major waterlogging has been reported in low-lying areas of the city.

The Santacruz observatory of IMD Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory reported a high of 32 degrees Celsius and a low of 24.4 degrees Celsius, as per the latest Mumbai weather updates.

On Sunday (june 15), a high tide of 4.27 metres is expected at 2.52 pm and a low tide of 1.91 metres at 8.55 pm. On Monday, a high tide of 3.55 metres is forecast at 2.37 am and a low tide of 1.06 metres at 8.20 am.