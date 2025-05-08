Mumbai Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for City and Surrounding Areas as Unseasonal Rainfall, Thunderstorms to Continue Till May 10

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and nearby districts in Maharashtra, predicting rainfall and thunderstorms until May 10 due to a 'western disturbance'. The warning has been issued to Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ahmednagar, and others. The alert indicated thunderstorms, lightning, and rainfall during the afternoon and evening.

As per the Regional Meteorological Center in Mumbai, a partly cloudy sky with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty wind 50-60 kmph at isolated places is predicted. Moderate to heavy rainfall is possible at isolated places in the suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, May 9, the sky will remain generally cloudy, with light showers expected. The maximum temperature on this day may rise slightly to 32.0 degrees Celsius. From May 10 onwards, the weather is expected to be mostly clear skies with partly cloudy skies in some areas surrounding Mumbai. During this period, the minimum temperature will remain steady at around 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature will likely increase.

According to the IMD, Mumbai is experiencing unseasonal rains due to strong weather patterns known as western disturbance. This disturbance is expected to impact weather conditions across the Konkan region throughout the week. The temperature in the city and suburbs is likely to fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.