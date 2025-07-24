Mumbai Rain Update: BMC Issues High Tide Alert for July 24; Orange Alert for City

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued a high tide warning, asking Mumbaikars to avoid going near the seashore during high tide. A high tide of 4.57 meters is predicted for Thursday, July 24, at around 11.57 AM. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued an orange alert for the city, expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall throughout the day.

BMC High Tide Forecast for Mumbai

BMC further its post on X, forecast high tides of 4.66 meters at 12:40 PM on July 25 (Friday), 4.67 meters at 1:20 PM on July 26 (Saturday) and 4.60 meters at 1:56 PM on July 27 (Sunday). On June 26, recorded the highest tide of the monsoon season 2025.

🌊Today, 24th July 2025, a high tide of 4.57 meters at 11.57 AM.



⚠ Please avoid going near the seashore during high tide.



🙏 Kindly follow the instructions issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.



❌ Please do not believe in any rumours.#MumbaiMonsoon… pic.twitter.com/BtBWQhpX59 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 24, 2025

Also Read | Maharashtra Rain Update: IMD Issues Red Alert for Konkan, Heavy Rainfall Expected in Next 48 Hours.

According to the weather department, Mumbai will witness a cloudy sky with heavy rains likely at isolated places in cities and suburbs today. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 mph are also expected. Meanwhile, a red alert has been sounded in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts for the next two days.

Mumbai Weather Forecast

🗓️ २४ जुलै २०२५



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात आकाश सामान्यत: ढगाळ राहून काही ठिकाणी जोरदार ते अतिजोरदार पाऊस कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे. तसेच अधूनमधून ४० ते ५० किलोमीटर प्रतितास वेगाने वारे वाहण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती -

सकाळी ११:५७ वाजता - ४.५७ मीटर



ओहोटी -

सायंकाळी ६:०२ वाजता - १.६०… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 24, 2025

In the past 24 hours, the city recorded 48 mm of rainfall in the eastern suburbs and 41 mm of rain in the western suburbs, followed by 33 mm in the island city division.

The water level in the seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai has significantly increased above 87% amid the continuous rainfall in the city in the last few days. Yesterday, Tansa lake became the second Sagar of the season after Modak to overflow after reaching 100% of water storage, which is 14,55,080 million litres, as per the BMC data released on Thursday morning.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

---

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdatespic.twitter.com/TG7l1WLVoJ — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 24, 2025

The seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai are nearly at full capacity, collectively holding 87.24% or 12,62,652 million litres of water, as per the BMC data. Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Vehar, Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna. Together, these seven lakes can hold 14,47,363 million litres of usable water.