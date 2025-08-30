Mumbai Rain Update: Heavy Downpour and Humidity Likely Today

Mumbai will likely receive heavy rainfall on Saturday, August 30, 2025, with temperatures between 25.4 degrees Celsius and 26.9 degrees Celsius. Cloudy skies to remain throughout the day with high humidity of 87%, as AQI.in data reported by The Times of India.

Mumbaikars woke up to a cloudy sky and light showers that would develop into moderate rainfall during midday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate rain today in Mumbai, while a yellow alert sounded for heavy rainfall at isolated places in neighbouring districts, including Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. The average temperature will be 26.1 degrees Celsius, with moderate winds reaching speeds of 16.6 kmph.

From September 2, 2025, the city will continue to receive rainfall, as a yellow alert has been sounded for the day, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the western suburbs received the maximum rainfall between 8:30 am and 6 p.m. on Friday (August 29), recording 61mm. The eastern suburbs saw 47mm, while the island city registered 30mm. IMD observatories reported even higher figures, with Santacruz logging 77mm of rain until 5:30 p.m. and Colaba recording 32.2mm.

Meanwhile, Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Yavatmal and Washim districts in Western Vidarbha were severely affected by heavy rainfall on August 28 and 29. Several revenue circles experienced excessive rainfall where soybean, cotton, and tur crops suffered significant damage. Rivers and streams overflowed, cutting off access to some villages. In Murtijapur tehsil, a woman was swept away in a flooded stream.

Akola: On Thursday, four revenue circles in Akola district received excessive rainfall. The heavy rain and flooding caused major damage to Kharif crops such as soybean, cotton, and tur. Land along riverbanks and streams was eroded.

On Friday, heavy rains con-tinued throughout the day, lead-ing to flooding in various parts of the district and disrupting daily life. In Akola city, water entered 42 houses on Thursday night, causing damage.

Buldhana: Buldhana district has experienced cloudy weather for the past two to three days. Although the rainfall has not been heavy, a persistent drizzle has continued. As of 8 am on August 29, the district recorded an average rainfall of 6.1 mm. Sangrampur tehsil received the highest 17.4 mm rains, followed by Jalgaon Jamod with 14.9 mm. Fields waterlogged, major crops damage

Washim: Due to two days of heavy rainfall in Manora tehsil, rivers and streams overflowed, damaging crops. The flooding of the Arunavati river affected many villages, and floodwater entered several houses. The bridge on the pilgrimage route from Umrigad to Shendona was partially washed away, severing the connection between the two villages.

Amravati: After a five-day break, rains resumed in the district. In the past 48 hours, excessive rainfall was recorded in the Tembrusoda revenue circle of Chikhaldara tehsil and the Shendurjana Ghat revenue circle of Warud tehsil. Continuous widespread rainfall is causing crops to turn yellow, creating a new crisis for farmers. Due to heavy rain in most areas, soybean crops have been adversely affected. In fields where water has accumulated, the chances of crops turning yellow are significantly higher. As the roots are unable to get air, the plants become weak, increasing the likelihood of fungal infections in the coming days.