Mumbai Rain Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over Next 24 Hours in City and Surrounding Areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for increased rainfall over Mumbai, North Konkan and the surrounding districts of Maharashtra in the next 24 hours. According to the latest IMD prediction, satellite observations indicate widespread cloud cover spreading over the northeastern and east-central Arabian Sea from the North Konkan coast, likely to bring heavy showers.

In the past three hours, Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) areas have experienced widespread rain, with intermittent intense spells rated at 6-7 out of 10 in terms of intensity. According to the weather department, this rainfall pattern is likely to continue throughout the day, with Mumbai and Thane expected to receive between 70 and 130 mm of rain, accompanied by short bursts of heavy downpours.

Residents are urged to stay alert for evening updates and nowcast bulletins, especially before commuting from workplaces, as waterlogging and traffic disruptions are possible during periods of intense rainfall.

According to the update released by IMD at 2:20 pm on Wednesday, there is a possibility of heavy rains in areas like Bandra, Dadar, Worli, Andheri-Ghatkopar, Powai and Thane in the next one hour.