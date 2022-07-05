Mumbai Rain Update: Orange alert to Mumbai, Red alert to South Konkan by IMD

Rains have lashed the state. Heavy to very heavy rains are forecast in the state for the next five days. In addition, the meteorological department has issued an orange alert to Mumbai and a red alert to South Konkan. Orange alert has been issued to Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts. South Konkan, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Raigad districts have been given red alert. The meteorological department has forecast torrential to very heavy rains in these parts. It has been raining heavily in Mumbai for the last two days. Traffic jams are also seen in many places.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is keeping an eye on all these situations. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will take stock of the flood situation in the state today. Also, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde himself is in touch with the District Collectors of all the districts in Konkan to prevent any loss of life and property due to the flood situation. Chief Minister Shinde has instructed NDRF personnel and other squads to be ready.

Heavy rains have disrupted life in Mumbai in two days. Many roads are flooded. Many parts of Mumbai have been submerged. Traffic has slowed down due to water logging on the roads. Local trains are also running half an hour later than expected. The torrential rains have hit all the three routes of the local. Roads in many parts of the country are flooded.

