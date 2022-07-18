Mumbai rain updates: Heavy rain likely in Mumbai today, IMD issues yellow alert

The Indian Meteorological Department has once again issued an orange alert for Mumbai. It was raining heavily in Mumbai for the past several days. However, the rain has taken a break over the weekend. Due to the rain that lashed last week, the water level in 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbai has increased and the water worries of Mumbaikars have been solved. The level of the lake that supplies water to Mumbai is now at 82 percent of the requirement, while three lakes are overflowing.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city on Monday. That is, there is a possibility of heavy rain in various parts of Mumbai today.