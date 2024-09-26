Mumbai Rain Updates: Schools and Colleges To Remain Closed Today After Heavy Downpour Brings City To a Standstill

In the wake of heavy rainfall that has completely disrupted Mumbai BMC has announced that schools and colleges will be closed today. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert till 8:30 am for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad after heavy rains lashed the areas on Wednesday.

The rain has caused flight diversions, train cancellations and immense traffic, bringing Mumbai to a standstill. The Mumbai Police has advised all people in the city and surrounding areas to stay indoors as much as possible.

The incessant downpour caused a landslide on the Mumbra bypass in Thane at 9:30pm on September 25, leading to more than 3 hours of a traffic jam in the area.Around 14 incoming flights at the Mumbai airport were diverted to different places as they were not given permission to land due to the strong winds and heavy rain. Several trains also had to be halted due to the rain, leading to massive disruption