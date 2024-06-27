Mumbai: Rainfall Deficit in City Suburbs Exceeds 50 % Despite Early Monsoon

After reaching a high of 36.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, Mumbai experienced light showers on Wednesday following a yellow alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Mumbai and Thane. This alert forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall continuing until Thursday. Despite moderate showers throughout the day, Mumbai has faced a significant rainfall deficit, with suburbs recording over 50% less rainfall than expected for June.

Tuesday marked the hottest June day this year, with temperatures soaring well above normal by five degrees Celsius. The Santacruz weather station reported a rainfall deficit of 7 mm, while Colaba recorded 13 mm in the 24-hour period leading up to 8:30 am Wednesday. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the eastern suburbs received 12.85 mm of rain, followed by 9.68 mm in the western suburbs and 9.41 mm in the island city.

Also Read: Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains and Strong Winds Expected Today

Despite the early onset of monsoon on June 9, Mumbai's suburbs now face a rain deficit exceeding 50%. IMD data shows a negative departure of 52% from the expected June rainfall in the suburbs, while the Mumbai city division is 50% deficient. On average, Mumbai receives 550 mm of rainfall in June, contributing to a total of 2300 mm over the entire monsoon season.

Looking ahead, the IMD anticipates moderate to heavy rainfall continuing until Thursday, with an orange alert issued for Raigad district from Thursday to Friday. Meteorologists suggest that while a yellow alert remains in effect, the likelihood of very heavy showers over the next few days is minimal. IMD Mumbai director Sunil Kamble stated, "Over the next two or three days, Mumbai will experience moderate to heavy rainfall, with intensity expected to decrease thereafter."