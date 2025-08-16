Mumbai Rains: 2 Killed, Two Injured in Vikhroli After Landslide Due to Heavy Rainfall; IMD Issues Red Alert for City

Two people were killed and another two were injured after a landslide in the Vikhroli area in Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday, August 16, due to continuous heavy rainfall. The incident took place in Jankalyan society, Varsha Nagar, at around 2.30 am when loose soil slid, leading to stones striking a hut.

After receiving the information, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, along with local police and ambulance, rushed to the scene. According to the information, the structure was buried under the debris as it was built on a collector's land which was already situated in a landslide-prone area.

The rescue team pulled four people from the debris at the collapse site and rushed them to the BMC-owned Rajawadi Hospital. Two of them were declared dead during the treatment of their serious injuries, and two others are undergoing treatment at the trauma ward of the hospital and are reported to be stable.

Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging in Many Parts of the City

The deceased has been identified as Shalu Mishra (19) and Suresh Mishra (50), while injured people are Aarti Mishra (45) and Ruturaj Mishra (20) are receiving treatment currently.

Heavy rainfall continued overnight on Saturday night, lashing the city and suburbs. Waterlogging was reported in several areas, including on Western Express Highway. Andheri Subway was closed to vehicular traffic as the water level reached above the knees. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded its alert to red from orange for Mumbai and Raigad district on Saturday, August 16. It predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Meanwhile, earlier in July, a landslide in Bhandup led to major devastation in the area. Due to heavy rainfall, several homes collapsed. However, houses were already evacuated, and no injuries or casualties were reported.