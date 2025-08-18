Mumbai Rains: Ajit Pawar Asks People to Step Out Only if Necessary, Directs Officials to Focus on Relief Work

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday reviewed the situation after heavy rains in Mumbai and other parts of the state and directed the administration to remain on high alert and prioritise rescue and relief operations. Pawar appealed to the people to venture out only if absolutely necessary and to strictly follow the safety advisories issued by local authorities, as per a statement from the deputy CM's office.

"The state and district machinery must work in close coordination to ensure timely assistance to citizens. Relief and rescue work should be given the highest priority," Pawar said, instructing officials to take immediate steps to mitigate the impact of the downpour.

He further urged residents of areas witnessing continuous heavy rainfall to remain indoors and relocate to safer locations in case of waterlogging or flood threats.

"People must avoid stepping out unless there is an emergency. Those in vulnerable areas should move to safer places as a precaution," he added.The deputy chief minister also appealed to civic officials and emergency response teams to carry out their duties diligently while ensuring their own safety. With rains showing no respite in Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for the city on Monday and a red alert for several coastal districts in Maharashtra, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur, and Pune.

Amid the alert, the Greater Mumbai Police Chief advised caution, saying, "As heavy rainfall continues under the Orange Alert, incidents of waterlogging and reduced visibility are being reported from multiple areas." He further warned people against unnecessary travel.

Airlines such as Akasa Air and IndiGo issued advisories for travellers, asking them to keep additional time in hand as some routes leading to the Mumbai airport witnessed traffic congestion.