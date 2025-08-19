Mumbai Rains: Andheri Apartments, Shops Flooded; Ajit Pawar Reviews Situation

Mumbai faced severe waterlogging on Tuesday as heavy rains lashed the city, bringing life to a standstill. At Suresh Smriti Apartment in Andheri, the ground floor was filled with water up to knee level, submerging all vehicles parked in the society’s premises. The security cabin was also inundated, leaving no way to move the cars out. Nearby, a medical store on Andheri’s Veera Desai Road was flooded, with the entire area under water.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited the disaster control room at Mantralaya to review the situation caused by the relentless downpour in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the closure of all its offices and state-run establishments, barring essential services, as a precautionary measure. The civic body cited the red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and continuous heavy rainfall across the city and suburbs as the reason for the shutdown.