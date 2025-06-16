Mumbai Rains: Andheri Subway Shut Amid Waterlogging; Heavy Showers Expected in City and Thane (Watch Video)

In the wake of heavy rainfall across Mumbai, the Andheri Subway has been closed due to severe waterlogging. The downpour, part of an intense monsoon spell, led to approximately 3 to 4 feet of accumulated water in the low-lying underpass, disrupting traffic and daily commutes. Mumbai Police have been deployed at the site to manage the situation, redirect traffic, and ensure public safety. Barricades have been placed to prevent entry, and authorities are urging commuters to avoid the area until the water recedes.

Maharashtra: The Andheri Subway has been closed due to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Mumbai Police are present at the site to manage the situation and ensure public safety pic.twitter.com/wH3OiMlYWK — IANS (@ians_india) June 16, 2025

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated drainage operations, deploying pumps and response teams to affected zones. Meanwhile, other parts of the city also reported waterlogging, particularly in low-lying neighborhoods and near railway stations. Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have forecast continued heavy rainfall in the city over the next 48 hours, prompting advisories for citizens to remain cautious and stay indoors where possible. The Andheri Subway, often one of the first areas to flood during the monsoon, has once again highlighted the city’s ongoing struggle with seasonal infrastructure challenges.

An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sidhudurg districts in the Konkan region and Amravati, Bhandara, Gondia, and Nagpur districts under the Vidarbha region, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few or isolated places." According to IMD, the forecast and warning will be valid till 8.30 am Tuesday. The red alert indicates "take action" and the orange alert "be prepared to take action" for authorities. Konkan and other parts of Maharashtra have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days, triggering flood-like situations in some districts of the Konkan region due to swollen rivers. Low-lying areas in several villages and cities on the banks of rivers are submerged.

