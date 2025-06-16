Mumbai Rains: BEST Bus Falls into Five-Foot Deep Pit Near Girgaon Metro Station; Passengers Escape Unhurt (Watch Video)

A BEST bus fell into a five-foot-deep pit near the Girgaum Metro station in Mumbai today, amid ongoing heavy rains and deteriorating road conditions. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the incident caused panic among passengers and raised concerns over the safety of city infrastructure during the monsoon season. A video of the bus stuck in the pit has gone viral. The accident occurred between 9:00 and 9:30 AM near Girgaum Chowpatty, where excavation work for the metro is underway.

BEST bus struck near Girgaon metro station construction site. Gurgaon station is part of Phase 3 of Mumbai Metro. @lokmattimesengpic.twitter.com/eR64GkeFH2 — Amit Srivastava (@s_amit007) June 16, 2025

Due to ongoing metro construction and heavy rainfall, a section of the road collapsed, trapping the rear of the bus in the pit and causing further road damage. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning predicting heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the surrounding Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for the coming hours, with the Konkan belt placed on red alert. These adverse weather conditions have worsened the already fragile roads. Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Killedar pointed out that the road was hastily constructed with substandard materials. Despite heavy rains in May, contractors were pressured to complete work quickly, leading to poor-quality roads that failed under the current weather stress.