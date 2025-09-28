Mumbai Rains: Bhiwandi Reels Under Severe Waterlogging, Traffic Disrupted Amid Heavy Downpour

Continuous rainfall over the past two days has left several low-lying parts of Mumbai submerged, disrupting daily life. Key areas of Bhiwandi, such as Anjur Phata, Mukhy Bazaar, and Teen Batti, have been the worst affected, with knee-deep water accumulating on roads. Residents reported facing immense difficulties in commuting, while shopkeepers complained of financial losses as water seeped into their establishments. Traffic came to a standstill in multiple parts of the city as vehicles were stranded in waterlogged lanes. Civic teams have been deployed to pump out water, but the situation remains grim amid ongoing showers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and surrounding districts, including Thane and Bhiwandi, from September 28 to September 30. Forecasts warn of continuous heavy to very heavy rainfall, raising the risk of urban flooding and landslides in vulnerable zones. Authorities have appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in flood-prone areas, and to remain alert to emergency advisories. The state government emphasized that the coming days would be critical, as intensified rainfall could push civic infrastructure to its limits. Residents have been advised to follow safety protocols and remain indoors when possible.

In preparation, the Maharashtra government has instructed district administrations to stay on high alert and ensure round-the-clock functioning of emergency control rooms. Districts expected to face the brunt include Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. Special focus is on preventing landslides in hilly terrains and monitoring rivers prone to overflowing. Older structures are being inspected for safety, while machinery is being mobilized to tackle flash floods. Citizens are being urged to cooperate with officials to minimize risks. Regular advisories are being circulated through SMS alerts, social media, and television channels to keep residents updated.

Preventive measures are also underway to minimize disruptions in urban and semi-urban areas. Water pumps are being deployed in flood-prone localities to counter waterlogging, while repair squads have been stationed to respond quickly to power failures and road blockages. Authorities are also keeping a close watch on smaller dams and reservoirs in Konkan and surrounding catchment zones, as rising water levels could pose fresh threats. Civic bodies are simultaneously inspecting fragile infrastructure, particularly dilapidated buildings, to prevent mishaps. Meanwhile, relief teams are coordinating with local representatives to ensure people stranded in heavy rains can access essential services.

In contrast, the drought-prone Marathwada region has been receiving unprecedented rainfall, presenting a different set of challenges. On Saturday, several districts including Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Nanded, Parbhani, and Hingoli recorded over 65 mm of rainfall within 24 hours. Gangakhed in Parbhani district alone witnessed 143 mm of rain, leading to flooding of roads and bridges. Several villages were cut off as the torrential downpour submerged key access routes. Traffic came to a halt across multiple districts, leaving residents struggling to commute or obtain essential supplies. Despite relief operations, the persistent showers have continued to hamper connectivity and local life.

Since September 20, Marathwada has been grappling with heavy damage caused by continuous rainfall and overflowing rivers. At least nine people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the region. Thousands of acres of agricultural land have been ravaged, destroying standing crops and leaving farmers in financial distress. Districts including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, Nanded, Hingoli, Beed, and Dharashiv have been hit hardest. Farmers are staring at massive losses as fields remain submerged, worsening their economic burden. Officials are currently assessing the extent of crop damage and preparing relief packages, but continued rainfall has made recovery efforts extremely difficult.