Mumbai Rains: BMC to Lift 10% Water Cut from July 29 as Reservoirs Reach Full Capacity

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that it will lift the current 10% water cut in Mumbai's water supply, effective Monday, July 29. This decision comes as the city's reservoirs have reached full capacity due to continuous rainfall. Last month, the BMC had imposed a 10% water cut as a precautionary measure due to a decrease in water levels in the city's dams.

BMC is withdrawing a 10% water cut to Thane City, Bhiwandi, and Outside City Division Grampanchyats, where water is supplied by BMC, from 29th July. The reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai are experiencing heavy rains, resulting in a steady increase in water storage.

Mumbai has experienced overflow from two major water reservoirs, Tansa and Vihar, following recent heavy rainfall. Additionally, Modak-Sagar Lake, one of the seven lakes supplying drinking water to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area, began overflowing completely today. This is the fourth lake to overflow this season. Modak-Sagar Lake has a maximum storage capacity of 12,892.5 crore litres (128,925 million litres).

Heavy rainfall hit various parts of Mumbai between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m., with precipitation ranging from 70 mm to 110 mm. The downpour caused extensive waterlogging, especially in areas known for chronic flooding. Traffic was halted at Andheri Subway, and drainage systems struggled to keep up in several locations due to the intensity of the rain.