Mumbai Rains: CCTV Captures Transformer Collapse in Virar During Intense Rainfall and Wind Strom, Power Supply Disrupted (Watch Video)

Mumbai is currently experiencing heavy rainfall from past few days. The river and everything has overflooded due to heavy rains because of which normal life has been disrupted due to continuous rains. Mumbai was on 24 hours heavy rainfall warning. The Virar-Vasai area has been experiencing heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Amid this intense weather, a transformer collapsed, causing a major power outage in the area. As per the reports due to heavy rain shower and strong wind storm a transformer has fallen to the ground a video of the shocking incident has gone viral on social media.

The shocking incident was captured on CCTV, showing the moment the transformer gave way. Fortunately, no one was present near the site at the time, preventing any casualties or injuries.

Also Read: Mumbai Local Train: Woman Bleeds in Fight Aboard Ladies Special From Churchgate to Virar; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

Power Supply Disrupted

The collapse of the transformer has disrupted the power supply in the locality. Authorities are working to restore electricity and assess the extent of the damage. Residents have been urged to stay indoors and exercise caution due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions.