Mumbai Rains: Central Line Local Trains Running Late Between CSMT to Karjat Amid Heavy Rainfall

Local trains on the Central line ran late on Saturday, August 18, amid heavy rainfall, which continues to hamper train speed and visibility. According to the information, services are running 30 to 40 minutes behind schedule between Karjat to Kalyan, Kasara to Kalyan, and Kalyan to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMPT) due to reduced train speed on account of reduced visibility.

Waterlogging has been reported between tracks on the central and harbour lines, again requiring the loco pilot to run the train at a precautionary speed. Tracks flooding between Vidyavihar and Kurla stations due to heavy downpours in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to upgrade its alert to red from orange.

Harbour Line Update

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, Dr Swapnil Dhanraj Nila told the news agency ANI, "As per the report available till now, only around 3-4 stations on harbour line Kurla, Chembur, Tilaknagar are having some issues of waterlogging and the points on these stations have been clamped and the movement of trains is delayed on harbour line by approximately 10-15 minutes."

He further added that during high tide time which is expected at around 6:30 PM, Central Railway (CR) will deploy additional staff, specifically engineering manpower, to manage the situation.

"During evening peak time, when the high tide time also coincides, around 6:30 PM, there has been an additional deployment of manpower, specifically engineering manpower, who have been deployed at various locations that are previously prone to waterlogging, and they have been equipped with an adequate amount of water removing materials and the motors of high capacity pumps have been provided at multiple locations," said CPRO.

Western Line Update

Trains in the Western Line are running on schedule, with no disruptions in train timings or suspension of services amid rainfall. The Western Railway (WR) informed commuters that its services are running smoothly despite heavy showers slamming Mumbai and its suburbs.

"The speed of WR's local train is in full swing...! Since last night, Mumbai has been experiencing heavy monsoon rains. Whether you need to reach your office or meet your loved ones, every Western Railway employee is ready to serve you," WR in a post on X said.

More than 150 train are running behind the schedule on Monday due to rains, but none has been suspended, cancelled, short terminated or short originated.

The civic body issued latest data on rainfall at top ten places in city which as received highest rainfall in past 4 hours from 8 AM to 12 PM on August 18, 2025. Chembur Fire Station recorded 140.80 mm, followed by Pipeline Workshop, Dadar - 139.60mm, B. Nadkarni Park Municipal School, Wadala - 133.20mm, Worli Sea Face Municipal School, Worli - 133.20mm, Savitribai Phule Municipal School, Worli Naka - 130.40mm, Adarsh Nagar School, Worli - 128.80mm, Frozberry Reservoir, F South Office - 118.80mm, City Institute of Disaster Management, Parel - 116.80mm, District Collector Colony Municipal School, Chembur - 116.80mm, F South Ward Office, Parel - 113.53mm.

Earlier BMC informed about the BEST diversion which has been created by the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking due to waterlogging in low-lying areas.

1) Traffic at Shell Colony, Chembur diverted from Chembur Naka

2) Traffic at Gandhi Market, Sion diverted from Bhau Daji Marg

3) Traffic at Shivsrushti/Nehru Nagar ST Depot, Kurla diverted from S. G. Barve Nagar Marg

4) Traffic at Sangam Nagar, Wadala diverted from Hanuman Temple

5) Traffic at CGS Colony, Antop Hill diverted from Sheikh Mistry Dargah

6) Traffic at R. C. F. Railway Bridge (Chembur) diverted from R. C. Marg

7) Traffic at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg, Hindmata diverted from Bhoiwada.



The IMD in its latest forecast issue red alert for the next 48 hours in Mumbai City and Suburbs on 18th and 19th August 2025. Citizens are hereby advised to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary and to strictly adhere to instructions issued by the authorities. In case of any emergency, kindly contact the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Main Control Room Helpline at 1916 for assistance.