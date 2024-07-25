Mumbai Rains: City Faces Flood-Like Situation Waterlogging, Tree Falls, and Short Circuits Reported In Several Areas (Watch Video)

Heavy rainfall lashed various parts of Mumbai over a six-hour period from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., with precipitation ranging from 70 mm to 110 mm. The downpour led to widespread waterlogging, particularly in areas prone to chronic flooding. Traffic at Andheri Subway was halted, and drainage remained sluggish in several locations due to the intensity of the rain. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), areas experiencing slow drainage include Kurla Railway Station, Postal Colony, Chembur, Tembi Bridge (Shell Colony), and Kurla Depot in the Eastern Suburbs. In the Western Suburbs, similar issues were reported at Andheri Subway, Andheri Market, Andheri (W), Library Junction, BKC, and Behram Desai Road.

Watch Mumbai Rains Videos:



Water pump working hard to remove water from the roads, still veera desai road is waterlogged. Travel with caution ⚠️ #MumbaiRains#Rains#Andheripic.twitter.com/i2U6hy2TwP — Shintu Dhang (@Shin2_D) July 25, 2024

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mithi River in spate amid continuous heavy rainfall in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/nTwe63j9pe— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2024

VIDEO | Maharashtra: #Mumbai witnesses heavy rainfall. Andheri subway closed due to waterlogging.#MumbaiRains#mumbainews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/URuYwBOZAG— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2024

The BMC stated that efforts are underway, including manpower deployment, pump operations, and the opening of manholes to expedite water drainage. During this period, Ghartkopar recorded approximately 111 mm of rainfall, followed by Santa Cruz with 104 mm. Mankhurd received about 90 mm, while Vikroli saw 97 mm. The BMC's Disaster Cell received a total of 46 complaints related to fallen branches or trees. Crews are actively engaged in cutting and removing these obstructions, with no reported casualties.

Of the complaints received, 9 originated from the City, 11 from the Eastern Suburbs, and 26 from the Western Suburbs. Additionally, six incidents of short circuits were reported. The civic body also received eight complaints about partial collapses of walls or houses, including two from the City, and three each from the Eastern and Western Suburbs. No casualties have been reported in connection with these incidents.