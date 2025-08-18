Mumbai Rains: City Remains Under Orange Alert Today as Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Continues

Mumbaikars woke up to heavy downpours and cloudy skies, which are likely to remain throughout Monday, August 18. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places. Heavy raifall are currently occurring in the western suburbs, including Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Dahisar, Vile Parle, Santacruz and Bandra areas. If the heavy rains continue for some time, the low-lying areas in the western suburbs. Those places have started getting waterlogged.

From Sunday at 8.30 am (August 17) until 5.30 am on Monday (August 18), the city recorded the following rainfall (in mm): IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded 85 mm of rainfall until 8.30 am on Sunday, while Colaba reported 55 mm. Chembur – 81.5, Santacruz – 70.8, Vikhroli – 69.5, Sion – 67.5, Juhu – 58.5, Byculla – 58.5, Bandra – 54.5, and Colaba – 22.8.

The city's temperature will remain between 25.5 and 26.8 degrees Celsius, with 89% humidity, while wind speed could reach up to 31.7 kmh.

Several incidents of waterlogging, short circuits, and tree falls were reported in the city as heavy rainfall continued for the third consecutive day. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), six short circuits, 19 tree or branch falls, and two wall collapse incidents were reported on Sunday. However, no injuries were reported in these incidents.

On Sunday evening, some people were trapped after a portion of the staircase on the upper floor of a two-storey building collapsed in Mumbai. The incident occurred at around 7.30 pm in Prabhu Gully, Chirabazar, near the Marine Lines station. Fire bridges and a police team rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

Waterlogging Reported in Several Areas of Mumbai

The electric metre box of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) caught fire on the road due to a short circuit amid heavy rainfall in Matunga in the afternoon.

Mumbai Local Train Update

Visibility is being reduced due to continuous rainfall, which has affected road traffic to some extent. Currently, local trains on the Mumbai division of the Central line are running 5 to 10 minutes late. Services in the Harbour line are running five minutes behind schedule. Trains are on time in the Western line. Meanwhile, if the intensity of rainfall increases further, rail traffic may also be affected.