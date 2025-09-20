Mumbai Rains: City to Witness Light to Moderate Rainfall Today; Heavy Showers Likely on September 21 and 22

The economic capital of India woke up with light drizzles and a cloudy sky on Saturday morning, September 20. According to the weather department, the city and its suburbs will remain under a blanket of clouds with intermittent rains.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Mumbai is likely to remain around 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may hover near 24 degrees Celsius.

Winds from coastal regions will continue to bring clouds into the city and other districts of Maharashtra, mostly likely in the Konkan belt, due to which moderate to light rainfall is expected.

As per the IMD, Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar and other districts may receive widespread moderate rains on September 21 and 22. On these two days, rain will remain consistent, which can lead to waterlogging in some low-lying areas in city.

However, on September 23 this year, the city may see a break in the wet spell with partly cloudy skies and occasional spells of rain or thundershowers.

🗓️ २० सप्टेंबर २०२५



⛈️ ☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात आकाश अंशत: ढगाळ राहून हलका ते मध्यम स्वरुपाचा पाऊस पडण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती -

सकाळी ११:१४ वाजता - ४.२८ मीटर



ओहोटी -

सायंकाळी ५:१८ वाजता - १.०४ मीटर



🌊 भरती -

रात्री ११:३० वाजता - ४.०३ मीटर



ओहोटी -

पहाटे ५:२० वाजता (उद्या,… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 20, 2025

Mumbai High Tide Forecast

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) forecast, the city will witness a high tide at 11:14 am with waves expected to rise 4.28 meters. A second high tide likely of 4.03 meters at 11:30 pm. While Low tide of 1.04 meters at 5.18 pm. Another low tide is scheduled early tomorrow, September 21, at 5.20 am with waves of 0.94 meters.