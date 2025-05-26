Mumbai Rains: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Blames Early Monsoon and Heavy Rain for Severe Waterlogging and Traffic Chaos

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister and Mumbai District Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde today acknowledged that the unusually early onset of the monsoon, coupled with over 250 mm of rainfall, is the primary cause of the severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions in Mumbai. The city experienced more than 250 millimeters of rain within a few hours on Monday—well before the usual mid-June monsoon arrival—leading to widespread flooding in low-lying areas and significant traffic slowdowns.

Shinde visited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Emergency Control Room to review ongoing emergency response and preparedness efforts. He noted that despite preparations, the unexpected intensity and timing of the rainfall overwhelmed the city’s drainage infrastructure.

“We had anticipated around 50 millimeters of rain, but Mumbai received over 250 millimeters in a single day. The early arrival of the monsoon is the main reason behind this situation,” Shinde said during a media briefing.

He directed the BMC to coordinate closely with key agencies—including the railway administration, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Public Works Department (PWD), Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), the armed forces, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)—to ensure timely and comprehensive relief efforts.

Despite the heavy rains, suburban railway services mostly remained operational. However, Shinde instructed BEST to deploy additional buses at nearby stations to maintain commuter connectivity in case of rail disruptions.

The administration is actively pumping out water from flooded areas using over 422 dewatering pumps and employing AI technology to monitor drain cleaning. Robots are also being used to clear waste under railway culverts. Protective nets have been installed in landslide-prone zones, and vulnerable residents are being relocated to safer locations.

Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, and other senior officials accompanied Shinde during the visit and review.

The Deputy Chief Minister assured the public that government and civic agencies are working as a unified team to minimize inconvenience and strengthen Mumbai’s resilience against future monsoon challenges.