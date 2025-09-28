Mumbai Rains: Flight Operations May Face Delays, Passengers Urged to Check Status

Airlines have issued travel advisories for passengers flying to and from Mumbai in view of the red alert declared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). IndiGo, through a post on X, advised travellers to keep track of their flight status and plan their journeys accordingly. Similarly, Air India urged passengers to check updates before leaving for the airport and cautioned that heavy rainfall could cause delays in both road travel and flight schedules. The airline also requested travellers to allow additional travel time, while assuring that airport staff would be available to provide assistance wherever required.

IndiGo airlines posted on X, "Travel Advisory: The showers have not taken a break in #Mumbai, and neither has the road congestion. Traffic towards the airport is currently slower in several areas. We recommend planning your commute in advance and checking your flight status before heading out. Our airport teams are on the ground and ready to support you as you travel. Thank you for your patience and cooperation."

Air India posted on X, "#TravelAdvisory Persistent and heavy rain may impact flight operations to and from Mumbai today. Please check your flight status here https://www.airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey due to possible slow-moving traffic. Our airport colleagues will be available to assist as needed."

On Saturday, Mumbai remained under cloudy skies with intermittent spells of rain, adding to concerns about prolonged wet weather. Data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed that in the 24 hours ending at 8 am, the city received 30.07 mm of rainfall. The eastern suburbs recorded 26.12 mm, while the western suburbs received 9.99 mm. Despite this rainfall, vehicular traffic across most areas continued without major disruptions. However, suburban train services experienced minor delays, a common occurrence during such conditions. Authorities anticipate that rains could intensify further across Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar as the IMD’s red alert remains in effect.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has heightened its state of readiness to tackle emergencies arising from the heavy rainfall warning. Six teams have already been deployed in flood-prone districts across Marathwada, with two stationed in Solapur and Dharashiv, and one each in Beed and Latur. Additional units in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nagpur remain on standby for rapid deployment if necessary. NDRF Pune Commandant Shri Santosh Bahadur Singh confirmed that teams are fully equipped to provide assistance. While the red alert signals extreme weather for coastal areas, other regions such as north Maharashtra, central districts, and Vidarbha are forecast to receive only moderate rainfall.