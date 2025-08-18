Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Causes Waterlogging in BKC; Office-Goers Struggle with Delays (Watch Video)

Mumbai is grappling with heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the city until August 19. Early morning downpours have caused widespread waterlogging, particularly in key areas like Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), leading to severe traffic snarls. Office-goers and commuters are facing significant delays as flooded roads disrupt normal travel, making it difficult to get to work. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious as the city braces for more rainfall in the coming days.

Early morning downpours caused waterlogging and traffic snarls in Andheri, Ghatkopar, Navi Mumbai, and parts of South Mumbai. Mumbai local trains, the city’s lifeline, continue to run with minor delays due to track flooding in low-lying areas. The IMD has warned of possible urban flooding and advised caution, especially near the coastline during high tide in areas like Marine Drive, Juhu, and Worli Sea Face. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded the alert from orange to red until 12 p.m. Despite patchy rainfall in catchment zones, Mumbai’s seven lakes are now 90% full. As of 6:00 a.m. today, updated figures reveal that Modak Sagar, Tansa, and Middle Vaitarna dams collectively hold more amount of water. Modak Sagar Dam, with a current water level of 161.019 meters against its Full Supply Level (FSL) of 163.15 meters.

The reservoir’s usable storage stands at 111.68 million cubic meters (MCM), or 86.62% of its total capacity. Gates remain closed and there is no spillway discharge, as the dam experienced a minor water level drop of 0.106 meters. Tansa Dam reach 128.537 meters and is currently holding 143.39 MCM, nearly 98.83% of its full capacity. The Andheri Subway has been closed to traffic following severe waterlogging, with water levels reaching up to two-and-a-half feet. According to the Mumbai Traffic Police, both lanes have been shut as a safety measure. Vehicular movement is being redirected through Gokhale Bridge and Thackeray Bridge to ease congestion and maintain traffic flow in the area.