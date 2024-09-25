Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Disrupts Traffic; Waterlogging Reported Across City (Watch Video)

Mumbai and surrounding areas in Maharashtra were hit by heavy rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms on Wednesday evening. The downpour led to waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of the city.

The Mumbai Traffic Police reported slow traffic at Bhatia Bagh, CST Junction, BMC Road, GPO, and Avatar Singh Bedi Chowk due to the heavy rains. Additionally, traffic on the south and north channels in Bandra and BKC limits was moving at a slow pace.

The Sion Bridge's northbound traffic was disrupted by a broken-down taxi, while a stalled truck caused traffic issues at the Dharavi T Junction. The Andheri subway was closed due to waterlogging of 2-2.5 feet, forcing traffic to be diverted via V Road.

Read Also | Red Alert in Mumbai: IMD Warns of Extremely Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms Till Thursday Morning, Check Details Here

Several social media users shared videos of slow-moving traffic and waterlogged areas.

Current situation in kurla station so many people are waiting for train @rushikesh_agre_@s_r_khandelwal#MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/yQy3rToqOZ — Ashish Gupta (@ashishbomu) September 25, 2024

Vehicles have finally come to standstill in Mulund. No autos will drop you at station now. Look at scenes outside platform 1 . Shot by me🎥 #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/yhjDTxKAqX — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) September 25, 2024