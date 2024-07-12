Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpours Cause City Waterlogging; IndiGo Issues Advisory to Flyers

Parts of Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall on Friday, prompted by a nowcast warning forecasting intense rain spells at isolated locations within the city over the next 3-4 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), intense rainfall is expected at isolated locations in Mumbai districts over the next 3-4 hours. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for the Thane and Raigad regions in their latest nowcast warning today.

Watch:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogged roads in King's Circle area of Mumbai amid heavy rains in the city pic.twitter.com/m3O8uCYmTD — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2024

The King’s Circle area saw waterlogging on roads due to heavy rainfall. The Virar-bound local train faced large crowds, and overnight incessant rain resulted in waterlogging in various areas of Navi Mumbai.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Flights are impacted due to heavy rains and air traffic congestion in #Mumbai. Do keep a tab on the flight status https://t.co/VhykW6WdB1. Wishing you happy and safe travels! ☔ — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 12, 2024

IndiGo airlines has notified that flights are being impacted by heavy rains and air traffic congestion in Mumbai. Flights are impacted due to heavy rains and air traffic congestion in Mumbai. Do keep a tab on the flight status, said in a post X.