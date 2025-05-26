Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rain Floods KEM Hospital Ground Floor; Pediatric Intensive Care Unit Worst Hit (Watch Video)

Heavy and unseasonal rainfall in Mumbai has led to widespread disruption and severe waterlogging across the city, with critical infrastructure including KEM Hospital being affected. The hospital’s ground floor, including the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), has been inundated, raising serious concerns for patient safety and hospital operations. The downpour began on Sunday night due to the early onset of the southwest monsoon, arriving nearly ten days ahead of schedule. By Monday morning, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds reaching speeds of 60 kmph had battered the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its warning to an 'Orange Alert', indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds to persist until 8:30 AM on Tuesday, May 27.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rain in Mumbai led to severe waterlogging at KEM Hospital, with water entering the ground floor. The affected area includes the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), causing major inconvenience and concern for patients and hospital staff. pic.twitter.com/6Ok2WTWbQd — IANS (@ians_india) May 26, 2025

Transport services across Mumbai were severely disrupted, with suburban train operations delayed and road traffic snarled due to low visibility and waterlogged streets. The relentless rainfall has hit low-lying areas the hardest, bringing daily life to a near standstill. According to IMD records, Mumbai’s Colaba observatory registered 295 mm of rainfall, setting a new record for the highest rainfall in May since 1918, when 279.4 mm was recorded. Santacruz observatory has recorded 197.8 mm so far this month, with the previous May record standing at 387.8 mm in 2000. Neighboring districts of Thane and Raigad have also been placed under an orange alert, as the monsoon continues to lash the western coast of India with unprecedented intensity. Authorities are urging residents to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel while emergency services work to manage the crisis and assist affected populations.