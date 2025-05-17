Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lash Parts of City, Bring Much-Needed Relief From Humidity

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Mumbai on Saturday morning, May 17, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours. The downpour in the economic capital of Maharashtra gave much-needed relief to Mumbaikars from humidity and scorching heat on Thursday and Friday after a wide spell of rain earlier.

Visuals From the Street of Mumbai as Rainfall Hits the City

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Rain lashes parts of Mumbai.



(Visuals from the Wadi Bunder area) pic.twitter.com/ddAOiLBcnn — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2025

The IMD has forecasted a partly cloudy sky with a possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rain and gusty wind (30-40 kmph) in the afternoon/evening at isolated pockets in the city and suburbs. The maximum Temperature will be 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be around 26 degrees Celsius today.

Mumbaikars Share Videos of Rains

One of the X users from Mumbai shared an image with the caption, "Mumbai walo.....agayi barish!"

VIDEO | Rain lashes Mumbai. Visuals from outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).#MumbaiWeather#WeatherUpdate



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/d41swTWq32 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 17, 2025

The news agency PTI shared a video from outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus showing roads that were wet due to heavy rainfall early Saturday.

Rain gave big relief from the heat and humid climate to Mumbaikars, seeing this citizen shared videos and images by celebrating early hours of the shower on the weekend.

Meanwhile, the city and nearby areas are likely to receive more showers this coming week, as IMD issued yellow for several districts in Maharashtra surrounding Mumbai, expecting heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in isolated places.