Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rains Cause Severe Waterlogging at Nalasopara Railway Station (Watch Video)

Vasai-Nalasopara-Virar townships in the Palghar bore the brunt of the torrential downpour as heavy rains battered the city and neighbouring areas within just 24 hours starting Tuesday.Since Sunday, Vasai-Nalasopara Virar has been experiencing heavy rainfall, however, Tuesday, the intensity of the rains overwhelmed the infrastructure.While the road traffic was in a mess because of water gushing into low-lying areas, the Western Railway suburban train services were affected because of waterlogging between Nalasopara and Vasai stations and point failures in the Vasai junction. a: Heavy waterlogging has been reported around Nalasopara railway station following heavy rains.

Nalasopara, Maharashtra: Heavy waterlogging has been reported around Nalasopara railway station following heavy rains pic.twitter.com/TFHM0NC8v3 — IANS (@ians_india) August 21, 2025

Schools were shut for the day, and many office goers were unable to wade through waters to catch a local train. Several areas also experienced power cuts for over 10 hours. While most preferred to stay indoors, the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) Fire Brigade personnel, police, and other emergency service officials were seen in full force to restore normalcy in the area at the earliest. The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), in association with a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), rescued 504 persons from low-lying areas, including a pregnant woman who later delivered a baby weighing 2.7 kg.

VVCMC commissioner Manoj Suryawanshi told Hindustan Times that they used boats, tractors and fire engines to rescue people and distributed nearly 21,000 food packets among the needy and flood-affected.“Water-logging was reported from 82 places within VVCMC limits. More than 3,000 homes were flooded,” he said. Even Tulinj police station at Nallasopara was under 2 feet of water, said residents.