Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Near Azad Nagar Metro Cause Severe Waterlogging; Pedestrians Struggle Through Knee-Deep Water (Watch Video)

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Monday, causing severe waterlogging in several parts of the city, with Andheri’s Azad Nagar metro area among the worst affected. The relentless downpour led to knee-deep water accumulation, severely disrupting vehicular movement and leaving several vehicles stranded. Commuters faced long delays as traffic crawled through inundated roads. Pedestrians had a tough time navigating flooded footpaths, with many forced to wade through murky water. Local authorities have issued advisories urging residents to avoid non-essential travel and are working to restore normalcy.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rain near Andheri’s Azad Nagar metro caused severe waterlogging, slowing traffic and stranding vehicles. Pedestrians faced knee-deep water. pic.twitter.com/JDZmTze7p6 — IANS (@ians_india) May 26, 2025

Despite annual monsoon preparations, the city's drainage systems appeared overwhelmed once again, sparking concerns about the effectiveness of flood control measures in low-lying areas like Andheri. Further rain has been forecast over the next 24 hours, prompting officials to remain on high alert. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the highest rainfall in the city was recorded at the Nariman Point fire station with 104 mm, followed by the A Ward Office (86 mm), Colaba pumping station (83 mm), and the Municipal Head Office (80 mm).Hours of heavy rainfall gave way to waterlogging in several low-lying areas such as King's Circle, Mantralaya, Dadar TT East, Parel TT, Kalachowki, Chinchpokli, and Dadar station, leading to disruptions in vehicular traffic.

Civic officials said that Mumbai has been experiencing continuous rainfall since last night, with the island city receiving heavier showers compared to the suburban areas.Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging on the Central Railway tracks at Masjid, Byculla, Dadar, Matunga, and Badlapur stations, causing a slowdown in train movement during the morning rush hour. Meanwhile, the Western Railway stated that there was no waterlogging on its tracks and services were operating normally along its corridor, although some passengers reported minor delays.



