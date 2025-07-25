Mumbai Rains: High Tides Observe Near Gateway of India in Arabian Sea (Watch Video)

Massive high tides hitting the walls of the Gateway of India in Mumbai have been observed today amid heavy rainfall lashed city in the early hours. Mumbai Police have been deployed at the location and are strictly preventing people from approaching the sea for safety reasons. Meanwhile, the Marine Lines area is currently witnessing a large number of waves in the sea, even though the rains have subsided.

Earlier on Friday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already issued high tide warning in Arabian Sea and asked citizens stay away from the sea coasts and beaches. BMC predicted high tide of 4.64 meters high at around 12.38 pm on Friday.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: As heavy rainfall continues, high tides have been observed near the Gateway of India. Mumbai Police have been deployed at the location and are strictly preventing people from approaching the sea for safety reasons pic.twitter.com/3jqF0RHxKz — IANS (@ians_india) July 25, 2025

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: Central and Harbour Line Services Running Late; Road Traffic Affected, BMC Issues High Tide Warning.

According to the nowcast warning at 10 am today, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall at a few places during the next 3-4 hours. The city is currently witnessing a dark atmosphere.

Tide Times for Alibaug – Friday, July 25

First Tide: 5:32 a.m. – 0.25 metres (0.82 ft)

High Tide: 12:14 p.m. – 4.26 metres (13.98 ft)

Second Tide: 6:22 p.m. – 1.21 metres (3.97 ft)

Areas With Highest Rainfall (in mm):

City Areas:

Hindu Hridaysamrat Bal Thackeray Trauma Hospital – 67.3 mm

Malpa Dongri Municipal School, Andheri – 66.6 mm

Narialwadi Municipal School, Santacruz – 65.3 mm

K (East) Ward Office – 65.2 mm

Eastern Suburbs:

N Ward Office – 58.5 mm

Tembipada Municipal School, Bhandup – 57.8 mm

Ramabai Municipal School, Ghatkopar – 53.4 mm

Paspoli Powai Municipal School, Powai – 52.6 mm

Construction Proposal Office, Vikhroli (East) – 51.8 mm

Central Suburbs:

Pratiksha Nagar Municipal School, Sion – 30.2 mm

Ravali Camp – 22.35 mm