Mumbai Rains: High Tides Reported Under Bandra-Worli Sea Link Bridge (Watch Video)

Heavy rainfall continues in Mumbai for the third consecutive day. High tides were also reported near Bandra-Worli sea link on Monday, August 18. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) forecast for today, heavy to moderate rainfall will continue in the city and suburbs. There is a possibility of very heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds towards night.

High Tide Forecast

Mumbai's high tide is expected to reach 3.08 meters at 6:51 p.m. today. Residents are being cautioned about another high tide tomorrow morning at 9:16 a.m., which could reach 3.75 meters and pose a risk of waterlogging in coastal and low-lying areas. Low tides are forecast for August 19 at 1:56 a.m. (1.22 meters) and 3:16 p.m. (2.22 meters).

Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall continues across the state; high tides witnessed under the Bandra-Worli Sea Link bridge pic.twitter.com/pKFXsiGcfA — IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2025

Today is the first day of the week and it is still raining heavily in Mumbai. Due to this, those going to work are facing problems in the morning. An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai today.

The city was lashed by heavy rain and strong winds following an Orange Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Monday morning, disruptions were reported across several low-lying areas as waterlogging was reported due to heavy rains.

The IMD update at 5:30 am. indicated a well-marked low-pressure area over the west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts. This system is expected to intensify into a depression within the next 12 hours and is forecast to cross the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coastline by forenoon on August 19.

Rainfall in Past 24 Hours: Tata Power Chembur 81.5mm, Santacruz 70mm, Sion 67mm, Juhu 58mm, Byculla 58mm, Bandra 54mm, Colaba 22mm.

A warning of heavy rain has been issued in the state for the next three days. An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane , Palghar, while a red alert has been issued for the ghat areas of Pune , Satara and Kolhapur. A warning of heavy rain has been issued in Konkan. Accordingly, it has been raining in most parts of Konkan since midnight. The wind speed is also high in the coastal areas and the rain is heavy. The heavy rain that started beating heavily at midnight has started raining since morning.

Water Level in Mumbai Dams:

Reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai as touch 90% mark. As of 6:00 a.m. today, updated figures reveal that Modak Sagar, Tansa, and Middle Vaitarna dams collectively hold more amount of water. Modak Sagar Dam, with a current water level of 161.019 meters against its Full Supply Level (FSL) of 163.15 meters.

The reservoir’s usable storage stands at 111.68 million cubic meters (MCM), or 86.62% of its total capacity. Gates remain closed and there is no spillway discharge, as the dam experienced a minor water level drop of 0.106 meters. Tansa Dam reach 128.537 meters and is currently holding 143.39 MCM, nearly 98.83% of its full capacity.