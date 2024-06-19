Mumbai Rains: IMD Forecasts Moderate Showers to Break Prolonged Dry Spell from June 19

After enduring a prolonged dry spell, Mumbai and its surrounding areas are expected to receive moderate rainfall starting June 19, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The city recently had light spells of rain over three consecutive nights but has since faced a week-long dry spell.

The monsoon onset in Mumbai was initially forecasted for June 11 but arrived three days earlier than expected, aided by favorable weather conditions such as wind interaction and the presence of a shear zone. Despite this early arrival, unusually high temperatures have failed to provide significant relief from the heat.

IMD Chief Scientist Sunil Kamble attributed the unusual weather patterns to the unpredictable nature of the monsoon, which varies in its trajectory and speed annually. The monsoon's path and travel period are always different each year. It typically takes over a month for the monsoon to spread across the country, but this time it has only reached as far as Maharashtra even 18 days after its arrival in Kerala.

During the monsoon season, the usual temperature ranges between 31-32 degrees Celsius, but this year it has been consistently higher, fluctuating between 33-34 degrees Celsius. The IMD scientist highlighted that these temperature variations have resulted in a rise in heat-related incidents.

Residents of Mumbai can anticipate some relief from the heat in the coming week as the monsoon showers intensify, bringing cooler temperatures.

