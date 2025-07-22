Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert for City, Yellow for Palghar, Thane Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall alert for several districts of Maharashtra, including the economic capital Mumbai, on Tuesday, July 22. The city is on an orange alert as the weather department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by winds.

IMD, in its recent nowcast warning issued at 7:10 am on Tuesday, predicted light to moderate rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Palghar, Thane, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts during the next 3 to 4 hours. The weather bureau is expecting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate rainfall, and gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places in Palghar and Thane districts.

Mumbai's temperature will remain between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius. The city woke up with cloudy skies, several intermediate rains, and low visibility.

Early on Monday, heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs disturbed normal life. Operation at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was also affected. Several flights, including domestic and international, were delayed. As per the Times Now report, at least 30 flights were rescheduled due to low visibility.

The heavy downpour also affected traffic on major routes in the city during peak hours. Western Express Highway, SV Road, and key junctions in Andheri, Khar, and Dadar witnessed heavy traffic due to waterlogging and potholes. Mumbai Traffic Police issued diversions.