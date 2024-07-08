Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for July 9 as Financial Capital Expected to Receive Heavy Rainfall in Next 24 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for July 9, Tuesday. The city is expected to receive very heavy rain in the next 24 hours. Mumbai recorded heavy rainfall on Monday morning, leading to traffic jams and waterlogging.

IMD Director at Mumbai Sunil Kamble told ANI, "Around 270 mm of rainfall was recorded between 2 am and 6 am today. An 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in Mumbai for the next 24 hours. An 'Yellow' alert for heavy rain has been issued for tomorrow."

In Mumbai, Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway, told ANI that it has been raining heavily since Sunday night.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: University Cancels Exams Scheduled for Today Due to Heavy Rainfall.

"It has been raining heavily since (Sunday) night. More than 300 mm of rain has fallen in 6 hours. We are monitoring the situation and trying to keep the trains running," Yadav said.

He added, "Due to heavy rains, especially on the main line, there is waterlogging around Kurla Bhandup and here on the Harbour Line, from Wadala to Mankhurd, it is closed because there is a lot of waterlogging around Chunabhatti.These services are disrupted..." Appealing to people not to leave their homes unnecessarily, Yadav said, "We have cancelled some trains and diverted some trains..."

Meanwhile, flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) were affected due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Monday morning. Schools were shut down, and exams were cancelled scheduled for today due to heavy rains. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that Colaba recorded 83. 8 mm of rainfall and Santacruz recorded 267.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Mumbai city received a total of 2547 mm of rainfall, which is 27 percent of the average annual rain during the same period.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Main Line Up & Down Fast Line Between CSMT and Thane Restored.

Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services, said the civic body. Water-logging was reported from Worli, Buntara Bhavan, in Kurla East, King's Circle area of Mumbai, Dadar and Vidyavihar Railway Station.