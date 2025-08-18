Mumbai Rains: IMD Upgrades Orange Alert to Red As Heavy Rainfall Floods City

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded the alert from orange to red until 12 p.m. on Monday, August 18, as nonstop heavy rains pound the city and suburbs, leading to waterlogging and traffic at several major junctions during peak hours. The weather department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across Mumbai with gusty winds.

Mumbai Police Commissioner of Police advised Mumbaikars to avoid non-essential travel and step out only if necessary as low visibility are reported due to heavy showers. "Dear Mumbaikars, Caution is advised as heavy rainfall continues under Orange Alert, incidents of water-logging and reduced visibility are being reported from multiple areas. Please avoid non-essential travel, plan your commute with care, and step out only if necessary," an X post read.

The commissioner's office issued an emergency number to report rain-related incidents: 100 / 112 / 103. "Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist. In case of any emergency, please dial 100 / 112 / 103. Your safety always comes first."

Several areas in the city, including Kings Circle Gandhi Market in Matunga, Jogeshwari SV Road, Goregaon East and West, Andheri East, Vadala, and other low-lying areas, were reported to be waterlogged, which also created massive traffic jams.

The IMD's regional observatory in Santacruz reported 85 mm of rainfall, while Colaba received 55 mm. In South Mumbai, the Fort area received 134 mm, Cotton Green 145 mm, Grant Road 121 mm and the Lower Parel area 129 mm of rain.

In eastern suburbs of city, Parel recorded 134 mm, Vikhroli and Bhandup 135 mm each, while Ghatkopar and Vikhroli's Tagore Nagar reported 124 mm. The western suburbs witnessed heavier showers-Kandivli reported 150 mm, Borivli 92 mm, while Dahisar topped the charts with 188 mm, according to The Times of India.

The total rainfall recorded in city now crossed 1,000 mm for both IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatories. The water stock in seven lakes of Mumbai stand at 93.20%. As per the BMC data, Tulsi is 100% full, followed by Tansa 98.45%, Middle Vaitarna 97.17%, Vihar lake 89.92%, Bhatsa 89.23%, Modak Sagar 87.28% and Upper Vaitarna 86.48%.