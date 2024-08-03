Mumbai Rains: Middle Vaitarna Reservoir Reaches 92% Capacity Amidst Heavy Rainfall

Following substantial rainfall in the catchment areas of the lakes supplying water to Mumbai, the city's water stocks have now surpassed 80 percent of their total capacity. Four of the seven lakes overflowed last month.

The rainfall over the last two days has significantly increased the water level of Middle Vaitarna, which reached 92 percent of its total capacity by Saturday afternoon.

After experiencing scanty rainfall in June, July brought consistent downpours. Even in the first three days of August, the catchment areas of the seven lakes supplying water to the city received substantial rainfall.

As of the morning of August 3, Mumbai's total water stock was recorded at 1,186,197 million liters, which is 81.96 percent of its total capacity. At the same time last year, the water stock stood at 1,128,345 million liters, or 77.96 percent.

While Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar, and Tulsi have reached 100 percent capacity, the water levels in Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, and Bhatsa have crossed the 50 percent mark. Currently, the water stocks in Upper Vaitarna, which has the highest capacity among all the lakes, stand at 56.65 percent of its total capacity.

The civic body has lifted the water cut imposed in the first week of June, following the adequate replenishment of water stocks in the dams.

The city withdraws 3,950 million liters daily (MLD) from the seven lakes, while the actual demand is around 4,500 MLD.

Water stocks:

2024: 1,186,197 million liters or 81.96% of total capacity

2023: 1,128,345 million liters or 77.96% of total capacity

Useful water stocks in seven lakes: